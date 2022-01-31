Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Evergy worth $96,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

