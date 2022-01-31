EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 37.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 89,360 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 37.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EVO Payments by 14,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

EVOP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,826. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

