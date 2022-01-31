Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AQUA opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 276.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

