ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XFINU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XFINU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ XFINU opened at $10.03 on Monday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

