F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $17,470,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FXLV opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

