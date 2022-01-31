FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

FB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

FBK stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 170,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,444. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FB Financial by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

