FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.
OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $60.00.
About FFD Financial
