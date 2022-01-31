Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

