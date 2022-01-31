Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

