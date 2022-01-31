Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $30.82 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 519,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 169,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,975,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.