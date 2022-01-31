Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $40.28 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.3% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 475,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

