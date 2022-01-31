Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 73 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,891.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,379.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

