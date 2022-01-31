Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $518.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

