Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock opened at $151.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

