Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 419 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $386,491,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $256,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

ADI opened at $158.63 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

