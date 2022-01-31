Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

