Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 56.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.71 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

