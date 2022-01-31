Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $4,274,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $459.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

