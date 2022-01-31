Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $46.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

