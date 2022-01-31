Financial Review: ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) vs. Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.15%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and ZIVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $560.07 million 2.53 $10.82 million N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,224.60 -$9.11 million ($1.29) -2.02

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -137.58%

Summary

Sovos Brands beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

