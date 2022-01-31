FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 263 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.08 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.