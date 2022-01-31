FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 382 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

