FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

