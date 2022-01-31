FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 436 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 89.4% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

CARR opened at $46.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.