First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,608 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,043,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,905,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 378,909 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after acquiring an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,315,000 after purchasing an additional 314,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

