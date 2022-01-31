First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $98.33 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

