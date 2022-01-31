First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,002 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

