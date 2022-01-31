First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $112.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

