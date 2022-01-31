First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $108.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.