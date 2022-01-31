First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

