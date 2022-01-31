First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.