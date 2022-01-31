First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVLU opened at $24.04 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

