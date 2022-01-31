First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

