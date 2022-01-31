First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 222.7% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter.

