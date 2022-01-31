First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TUSA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

NASDAQ TUSA opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

