First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of FWRG opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,531,000.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

