Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

