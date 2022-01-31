FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) were up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $70.02. Approximately 67,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 23,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLTD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter.

