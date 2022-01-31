FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $56.15. Approximately 75,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 89,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFRA. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.