FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading 1.4% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $56.15. 75,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 89,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $7,993,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,346,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.