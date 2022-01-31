Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

