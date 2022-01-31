FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FLYLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
