Footballcoin 24 Hour Volume Tops $453,793.00 (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Footballcoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $453,793.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Footballcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007829 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

