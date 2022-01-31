Force Hill Capital Management LP Acquires 3,999 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 210,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,773,936. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

