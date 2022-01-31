Force Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 57,512 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,000. KLA accounts for 4.8% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in KLA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in KLA by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 242.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 23.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $12.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,795. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

