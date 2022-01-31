Force Hill Capital Management LP Sells 41,640 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Force Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,640 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,920,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $6,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

WMG stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

