Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $66,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,597 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.59 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

