Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Franchise Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
