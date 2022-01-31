Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Franchise Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. 234,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.