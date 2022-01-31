Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Frontier Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Monday. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,729. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRON. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $900,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,557,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.