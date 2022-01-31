FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.20 million to $29.30 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $33.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $128.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.22. 29,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $271.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 210,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.